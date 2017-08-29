EE!? The sound customers make when the interwebz don't work

EE broadband customers have been unable to get online this morning, due to what seems to be a major nationwide outage.

According to monitoring site Down Detector, the problem began this morning with customers reporting access issues in Wales, Exeter, Manchester and Birmingham.

One EE customer tweeted that the biz had confirmed that UK land broadband is down and engineers are investigating the problem, which they hope to resolve by around 11am today.

Punters took to Twitter to complain:

Hey @EE what's happening with your broadband today? Can't connect to anything. In DE14 area — Joe George (@joeygeorge88) August 29, 2017

@EE Hi, obviously your broadband is down, nationwide. DNS error, your end. Shouldn't you update customers via your pinned post? — Daz (@daz_079) August 29, 2017

One user suggested it was a DNS problem:

If you're having problems with EE broadband/fibre change the DNS settings to google.. 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4 if you don't know how google it #EE — matty (@Matthew49909369) August 29, 2017

In response to one customer, EE said: "We're still investigating the issue. Thanks for your patience. I shall update you accordingly."

The Register has asked the biz for a comment and will provide an update when we hear back. ®

Update

An EE spokesman said: We’ve resolved an issue that has been affecting some of our broadband customers this morning. Any customers still having trouble getting online should try turning the power to their router off and on again. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this has caused.

