Dell EMC shoves more VMware in hybrid cloud, hyperconverged stuff

Dell EMC is refreshing its hyperconverged and hybrid cloud offerings to use the latest VMware and Dell server technologies.

Dell EMC says the hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) area is hot, quoting IDC research data showing that, for the first quarter of 2017, HCI is the fastest growing converged systems segment, accounting for 25 per cent of the overall converged systems market revenue with a growth rate of 64.7 per cent year-over-year. IDC predicts the HCI systems market will pass $7.6bn by 2021.

It wants a piece of the pie and has announced 11 product updates grouped into three categories:

HCIA

VxRail v4.5 – VxRail appliances get a software update, which adds support for vSphere 6.5 update 1 and vSAN 6.6 update 1, and get batch multi-node scaling, REST-based APIs and vSAN Encryption VxRack SDDC – supports VMware Cloud Foundation for automation and lifecycle management of VMware vSphere 6.5, vSAN 6.6 and NSX 6.3 in a single stack, and gets 40 new Dell EMC PowerEdge-based configurations with new CPUS and 3.84TB flash drives

Turnkey Hybrid Cloud systems

Enterprise Hybrid Cloud (EHC) Available on VxRack SDDC Multi-site support for VxRail-based deployments, up to four sites with virtual machine-level disaster recovery and management through a single portal Microsoft Azure added as end-point storage option Accelerated installation of VxRack SDDC-based deployments and automated upgrades to VxRail-based deployments Native Hybrid Cloud (NHC) Early access programme support for VxRack SDDC, highly available deployments on VxRail Multi-site support for VxRail-based deployments, with multi-foundation and multi-availability zone configurations Workbench tools for Pivotal Cloud Foundry: Access Testing Tool and Deployment Management Tool

Ready systems (lower capital investment than with the turnkey lifecycle and single support model of EHC and NHC)

Validated VMware Ready Systems – pre-tested and repeatable cloud offerings combining VMware cloud software with options of VxRail Appliances and VxRack SDDC vSAN Ready Nodes – support PowerEdge 14G servers



The full Dell EMC hyperconverged portfolio will transition to Dell PowerEdge 14G servers by the end of 2017.

Availability

VxRail Appliances 4.5 software will be available for new orders in September 2017. Existing customers will be able to upgrade after that in the fourth quarter.

VxRack SDDC, using VMware Cloud Foundation, is planned for global availability by the end of September.

Enterprise Hybrid Cloud on VxRack SDDC is available globally today.

Native Hybrid Cloud on VxRack SDDC is available via an early access program with general availability planned for 2018. Native Hybrid Cloud high availability on VxRail and Workbench tools are available today.

VMware Ready Systems should be available before the end of the year. ®

