SUSE pledges endless love for btrfs, says Red Hat's dumping irrelevant

SUSE has decided to let the world it has no plans to step away from the btrfs filesystem and plans to make it even better.

The company's public display of affection comes after Red Hat decided not to fully support the filesystem in its own Linux.

Losing a place in one of the big three Linux distros isn't a good look for any package even if, as was the case with this decision, Red Hat was never a big contributor or fan of btrfs.

SUSE is a big contributor and in its post argues that Red Hat's tepid interest in the filesystem means its decision makes little or no difference to btrfs' future.

Hence the statement that “SUSE is committed to btrfs as the default filesystem for SUSE Linux Enterprise, and beyond.”

How committed? The post's author, director of product management for SUSE Linux Enterprise Matthias G. Eckermann points out that SUSE is the top upstream contributor to btrfs.

He's also hinted at some future directions for the filesystem. “We just start to see the opportunities from subvolume quotas when managing Quality of Service on the storage level” he writes, adding “Compression (already there) combined with Encryption (future) makes btrfs an interesting choice for embedded systems and IoT, as may the full use of send-receive for managing system patches and updates to (Linux based) 'firmware'.” ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say