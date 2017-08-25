San Francisco unites to smite alt-right with minefield of doggy shite

A shit storm awaits a bunch of far-right protestors when they convene in San Francisco this weekend – locals are storing up their doggy do-do and plan to distribute it in the area the protestors are holding the rally.

People of the Rainbow City will heavily pepper Crissy Field, the white beach next to the Golden Gate bridge, with the brown stuff ahead of alt-right group Patriot Prayer descending on the place.

A Facebook Group called "Leave your dog poop on Crissy Field" was started by SF resident Tuffy Huffington, who owns two Patterdale terriers called Bob and Chuck.

"I just had this image of the alt-right people stomping around in the poop," he told The Graun. "It seemed like a little bit of civil disobedience where we didn't have to engage with them face to face."

So far, over a thousand people have said they will drop off their dog's waste and a further 5,400 have expressed interest in the event.

The poop group's Facebook page states: "Leave a gift for our Alt-Right friends. Take your dog to Crissy Field and let them do their business and be sure not to clean it up!"

But don't worry, the poop won't be given the chance to turn white – as frequently seen on the streets of Britain some decades ago – as the muck will be raked up.

The event page adds: "Watch out for landmines, friends! We can get together on Sunday and clean up the mess and hug each other!"

The dog log dumpers are among a number of folk making preparations for the alt-right visitors with others preferring to offer up Flowers Against Fascism, and drag queens are hosting a march for equality. ®

