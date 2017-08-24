If at first you don't succeed, you're Microsoft trying to fix broken Excel 2016

Some Excel users have been struggling to add hyperlinks to spreadsheets, so Microsoft now has a patch for that – or rather a second one.

On August 1, Microsoft released a patch to fix a problem with Office 2016 where users were being warned that their passwords were about to expire, even if they weren't. That update fixed the bug, but borked some Excel 2016 users.

In response, on Tuesday night, Microsoft put out another patch to fix that link issue, and is urging Office users to update their systems if they are experiencing problems with their spreadsheets. As well as sorting out the Excel problem, the patch also addresses a couple of other programming blunders:

For the 32-bit version of Outlook 2016, Office Store redirects you to the web store instead of opening the in-client store.

Editing languages and Help languages may be changed unexpectedly. For example, a display language may be missing from the editing languages list even if you have not removed it.

Because a limited number of people were having issues, this patch won't be pushed out automatically. Instead users will have to install it manually. So check your system updates, and get downloading. ®

