Speaking in Tech: I am Wink, Wink.i.am, do you dig my smart home jam?

This week Peter Smallbone steers the ship joined by Amy Lewis and Eddie Saipetch with special guest Hal Rottenberg from Splunk. This week the nerdcast focuses on the Internet of Things, both consumer and business.

(0:00) Smoke alarms and this old house

(11:42) Wink.i.am

(15:47) Nest vs Ecobee

(19:49) Home IoT draw

(27:17) Lockstate's bricked locks

(34:38) Splunk and IoT

(38:55) Intel axing maker IoT platforms

(42:16) Amazon third-party Alexa devices

(49:30) Celebrity-endorsed tech

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode 275

