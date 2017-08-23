IBM likely to close Australian data centre

IBM's Australian tentacle is considering the closure of a data centre in 2019, The Register has learned.

The data center is an oldie but a goodie, located at the company's Cumberland Forest facility in Western Sydney. Vulture South hack Richard Chirgwin recalls touring it in the mid-1980s.

Documents sighted by The Register say that while the data centre remains operational, it ought not to be considered for current clients as it is expected IBM will vacate the facility entire Cumberland Forest facility in 2019.

An IBM spokesperson told The Register that IBM's lease on the facility is up in 2019 and that no decision has been made on the site's future. Our sources tell us that ongoing job cuts mean the offices attached to the data centre will likely be surplus to requirements come 2019.

The spokesperson would not confirm the closure of the facility, but did say IBM is migrating customers to other data centres.

Cumberland Forest does not host IBM Cloud, which the company operates from two other data centres in Sydney, so this move will not reduce IBM's ability to make a strategic move to cloudier sources of cash. The Register understands that the facility is mostly home to equipment IBM tends under outsourcing or managed hosting deals.

The likely closure of the facility accords with IBM's global push to consolidate sites, as the company maintains premises far closer to the city. Cumberland Forest is adjacent to a business park and some of Sydney's smaller centres of commerce, but is over 25kms and an hours drive from Sydney's central business district, and 90 minutes from its airport at peak times. ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say