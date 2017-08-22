Reg comments3

Kraut coppers seize 5,000 Donald Trump-shaped dance biscuits

By Paul Kunert 22 Aug 2017 at 15:23
Cops in northwestern Germany have seized 5,000 ecstasy tabs fashioned in the image of Donald J Trump's head, indicating the prez continues to inspire people to seek out an alternative reality.

The haul of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, MDMA for short, was discovered in Osnabrück, Lower Saxony, during a routine road check on Saturday evening.

Polizeiinspektion Osnabrück said the pills had a street value of €39,000, enough to keep The Donald and his best British pal Nigel Farage dancing in the gold lift for years.

The pills were transported in an Austrian van driven by a 51-year-old chap, who was accompanied by his 17-year-old son from Holland, where the drugs originated. The pair appeared in court on Sunday.

This isn't the first time Trumpster-shaped dance biscuits have showed up in Europe: just last month Trump-adorned orange and pink ecstasy was trafficked into the UK from Amsterdam. Presumably they were part of the same batch found in Germany.

Ecstasy is known to give the user a feeling of euphoria, enhanced empathy and sensations, and makes them talk a lot of shit. Sounds a bit like Donald, the last bit anyway. ®

