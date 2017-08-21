How are you improving software development and deployment?

The call for papers for Continuous Lifecycle 2018 is open now, and we really want to hear what’s happening out in the real world.

We want to take our attendees beyond the buzzwords and show them what really happens when real tech pros take ideas like Continuous Delivery and DevOps and technologies like Containerisation and put them to work.

You may have been given a pile of cash and free rein to re-imagine software development and deployment from the ground up. If so, tell us about it - ‘cos we’re pretty sure that rarely happens.

If you’ve moved to Continuous Delivery via the unpicking of 20 or 30 years of code, containerised your apps and still have a mainframe in the mix, we’d love to hear about that, and so would your peers who face similar “challenges”.

And if you want to demonstrate the tools you've developed in the process live on stage, without a safety net, well, what could possibly go wrong?

The call for papers closes on October 20, and shortly after that, our esteemed programme committee will be chewing through the proposals, looking for the meat, and discarding the marketing waffle.

For some added inspiration, you can see a selection of this year's speakers here. At the same time, if you’re a little unsure about your proposed topic, or simply haven’t done this sort of thing before, get in touch. We’re happy to talk things through and help you get your proposal into shape.

You can get full details of the process, and the issues we’re particularly interested in here. We look forward to hearing from you. ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say