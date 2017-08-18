UK.gov is hiring IT bods with skills in ... Windows Vista?!

Freelance IT type? Know about the gubbins of Windows XP, Vista and Server 2003? Don’t care about all that IR35 guff? We’ve got great news – UK.gov wants to hire you.

Strictly speaking the role is with an agency rather than the Almighty Government itself, but the Technical Architect vacancy specifies competency in “Windows 2003 Server (R2), 2008, 2012, 2016, XP, Vista Windows 10 build, configuration and implementation”. [sic]

Windows Vista is to the Microsoft OS family as Abel was to Cain. Or is that the other way around?*

In addition to this list of MS OSes, the architect should also be competent in “open source OS including Linux”, Android, iOS and Active Directory, as well as having a “strong knowledge of design and architectural patterns”.

Knowledge of “auditing and security products” is listed under the “desirable” heading, as is the non-essential (ahem) skill of “software and hardware integration”.

The three-month contract role, complete with “negotiable” salary, is being advertised by Certes Computing Ltd and is based “on a government client site” in Milton Keynes, albeit with travel to the south and west of England.

Folk tempted by the thought of maintaining ancient operating systems should turn their attentions to the full job ad, here. ®

* It does seem that Vista has been cursed with a supernatural mark preventing it from ever being fully killed.

