Mozilla, IEEE bosses blast Trump, quit US govt's digital economy advisory board

Tech leaders today resigned from the US government's digital economy advisory board over comments made by President Trump earlier this week.

So far, confirmed resignations include executive chairwoman of the Mozilla Foundation Mitchell Baker; president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Karen Bartleson; Sonia Katyal, a professor of law at the University of California; CEO of the Markle Foundation Zoë Baird; and Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7.

"It is the responsibility of leaders to take action and lift up each and every American," Baker wrote in her resignation letter, emailed to The Register. "Our leaders must unequivocally denounce bigotry, racism, sexism, hate, and violence."

Bartleson made a similar point in her note, seen by El Reg: "IEEE’s core values, code of ethics, and code of conduct - and certainly my own principles - have no room for hatred, violence, racism, and discrimination. In today’s digital economy, America’s leaders must demonstrate this to set an example for all Americans and other world leaders."

Meanwhile, Baird's reads: "It is the moral responsibility of our leaders to unite Americans by respecting the diversity and inclusion that enables our country to generate new opportunity and celebrate freedom. In order to preserve these cherished values, there must never be equivocation in denouncing hate, bigotry, violence, and racism."

And Thomas' resignation letter noted: "I believe it is the responsibility of leaders to unequivocally denounce bigotry, racism, hate, and violence, and to respect diversity and uphold the values of an inclusive America."

There resignations follow the disbandment of two presidential action committees – the manufacturing council and the strategy and policy forum – after mass resignations from business CEOs made then untenable.

The digital economy advisory board is hosted by the US Department of Commerce and as such is one step removed from the White House. It was established in 2015 and is tasked with providing advice and recommendations to the commerce secretary on policy issues that impact the digital economy.

Far reaching racism

It is a sign of the depth of revulsion sparked by an extraordinary press conference earlier this week in which the President actively defended white supremacists and repeatedly attacked anti-fascist protestors that tech leaders have felt the need to resign their advisory posts form other government departments.

Other members of the digital economy board include:

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft

David Cohen, senior VP of Comcast

Greg Becker, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank

James Cicconi, AT&T's former head of legislative affairs

Austan Goolsbee, a professor of economics at the University of Chicago

Mindy Grossman, former CEO of the Home Shopping Network and CEO of Weight Watchers

Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Handy

James Manyika, a director at McKinseys

William Ruh, CEO for GE digital and Chief Digital Officer for GE

Marta Tellado, CEO of Consumer Reports

We will update this story as we hear of any other resignations. ®

Booted-note

The White House has also reportedly fired its chief strategist, and all-round creepy alt-right grand master, Steve Bannon.

