Where there's smoke there's a Galaxy Note: refurbished Model 4 batteries recalled

Samsung's got another combustible phablets SNAFU on its hands, after the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the batteries used in its Galaxy Note 4.

This time there's smoke but the fire's someone else's fault: the problem this time applies to “batteries placed into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 cellphones by FedEx Supply Chain and distributed as replacement phones through AT&T’s Insurance program only.”

Also good news for Samsung is that the Commission estimates just 10,200 batteries might be dangerous, and only one's been reported to have overheated, with “no reports of injuries or property damage.” So this doesn't look like a mess to match the global recall of the Galaxy Note 7, which burned a hole in Samsung's profits and reputation.

Owners of the affected devices will soon receive mail from FedEx Suply chain, with a replacement battery and return envelope for the potentially-dangerous unit enclosed.

Until that arrives, owners are advised to “immediately stop using the recalled battery and power down their smartphone.”

Samsung will on August 23rd stage an event called “Galaxy UNPACKED 2017” at which it is widely expected to reveal a new phablet and explain how it's imbued it with fine performance without asking a little too much of its battery-manufacturing friends. ®

