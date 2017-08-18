Australian money cops gain powers to regulate cryptocurrency

Australia has decided digital currencies need the same level of regulation enjoyed by other currencies.

Justice minister Michael Keenan yesterday announced an intention to “strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act” and give more digi-dollar regulatory powers to the Australian Transactions and Reporting Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC).

Describing the current state of affairs as a “regulatory gap”, the minister said the decision to bring digital currencies under the same laws as other currencies has been taken after consultation with “ industry and our national security agencies.”

“The threat of serious financial crime is constantly evolving, as new technologies emerge and criminals seek to nefariously exploit them,” Keenan gravely intoned. “These measures ensure there is nowhere for criminals to hide.”

Australia's decision aligns it with other nations. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre last week included “Cyber criminal use of cryptocurrency” in its weekly Threat List. China and Japan have also moved to regulate digital currency exchanges.

There's no draft of the upgraded Act, or indication when it will reach Australia's Parliament, but the minister's language suggests AUSTRAC's current powers to investigate money laundering, require reports to be filed for certain transactions or transactions over a certain threshold, and to prosecute misdeeds will be extended to digital currency exchanges. ®

