Intel's 8th-gen CPUs are called Ice Lake. And so are the 9th-gen

Intel's leaked a little detail about its next-generation desktop chips.

Chipzilla's codename deciphering page has of late added an entry for products called “Ice Lake” described as the “8th generation Intel Core Processor Family” and available only to early access users.

A quick click on Intel's link to more information takes us to a page on which we are told the following:

The Ice Lake processor family is a successor to the 8th generation Intel Core processor family. These processors utilize Intel’s industry-leading 10 nm+ process technology.

One of the pages is almost certainly wrong, as Intel gives each new generation and architecture a new name.

For example, the decoder page also mentions Coffee Lake, widely believed to be the company's 8th-gen chippery and currently enjoying “pre-release” status, but doesn't say which generation it belongs to.

We probably don't have long to wait to have this straightened out, as The Register understands new Chipzilla CPUs intended for desktops and laptops will debut by the end of this quarter. ®

