Russia's answer to Buckminster Fuller has a buttload of CGI and he's not afraid to use it

A hovering monorail concept by Dahir Semenov, described as 'a new type of transport that can be built today'

Earlier this week, Mashable, a clickbait site for millennials, showcased a novel urban transport system. It got very excited, calling it "dope" and the "future of transportation".

The "gyroscopic" transport concept involves giant pods precariously balanced at treetop height that rumble along little-used median strips – the dividing areas between roads and lanes such as the central reservation on a motorway. On board, hundreds of passengers serenely enjoy the ride. Serene, perhaps, because this is a city which has no bridges at all.

"The separator between lanes satisfies all of the requirements for the creation of this mode of transportation. It will inevitably take its rightful place as a modern urban form of transportation. It is just simply too tempting to be able to travel without traffic jams at any time of the day or night," explains the video's creator, Dahir Semenov. "I am prepared to sell everything from a manufacturing licence to the exclusive right to operate this vehicle in specified countries."

If you think we've come to mock, we haven't. The Russian conceptualist and CGI wizard's YouTube channel showcases some truly imaginative wonders.

A couple of years ago he made the papers when he devised an anti-earthquake bed that rapidly folds up into a metal box.

Youtube Video

He's also patented a revolutionary new way of shopping, perhaps inspired by old Generation Game repeats. In Dahir's supermarket, DriveMarket, the food comes to you.

Youtube Video

Semenov has two patent applications at WIPO for methods of constructing buildings on-site.

This is not any less credible than Elon Musk's now weekly bids for research cash, and much more fun. You can find Dahir's services here. ®

