Web-enabled vibrator class action put to bed

The case against sex toy maker We-Vibe, which agreed to pay out $3.75m for tracking owners' use, has finally been put to bed, with a judge yesterday signing off the settlement.

Earlier this year We-Vibe's parent company, Standard Innovation, agreed to fork out following a privacy infringement lawsuit, and also said it would ensure that personal information collected from users would be deleted.

The firm was accused of collecting information on the date and time of use, the "vibration intensity level" and users' email via its accompanying app, We-Connect.

We-Vibe customers claimed the toy and its accompanying app, We-Connect, collected information on the date and time of use, the "vibration intensity level" and users' emails. The data was then sent back to Standard's servers in Canada, violating the Federal Wiretap Act and Illinois privacy law in the process, the suit claimed.

Standard Innovation previously said: "We take customer privacy and data security seriously.

"We have enhanced our privacy notice, increased app security, provided customers [with] more choice in the data they share, and we continue to work with leading privacy and security experts to enhance the app.

"With this settlement, Standard Innovation can continue to focus on making new, innovative products for our customers."

The judge said: "The Settlement is finally approved as fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the Settlement Classes. The Parties are directed to consummate the Settlement in accordance with its terms." ®

