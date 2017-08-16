Trump's biz buddies abandon ship as manufacturing council disbands

Facing mass defections from CEOs repulsed by President Trump's handling of protests over hate groups, the White House has disbanded its Manufacturing Council.

In the days after the Charlottesville protests and the President's initial reaction, companies including Merck, Intel, and Under Armor resigned from their roles on the council.

Yesterday, the President caused further debate with an unhinged press conference that was said to have left even his own staff "stunned." In the wake of that debacle, even more execs jumped ship as both the heads of the AFL-CIO labor union, the CEO of industrial company 3M, and the head of the Campbell's Soup company stepped down.

Those defects proved fatal to the council, and on Wednesday morning, just one day after saying he had "many" CEOs wanting to join the manufacturing council, Trump said the council was disbanding.

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Not everyone, however, is abandoning the Trump administration over the President's comments. IT giant Dell re-upped its loyalty pledge yesterday amidst the rash of resignations, saying it would still be working with the White House.

"While we wouldn’t comment on any council members’ personal decisions, there’s no change in Dell engaging with the Trump administration and governments around the world to share our perspective on policy issues that affect our company, customers and employees," Dell told The Register.

No doubt the lure of continued lucrative government IT contracts for Dell, EMC, VMware and EqualLogic were also a consideration.

Meanwhile, debate also rages on about one of the groups at the center of the controversy. White supremacist site Daily Stormer, dumped earlier this week by hosting companies GoDaddy and Google, has found a new home for itself in Russia but may have also lost the web giant that provides DNS, helps it manage traffic, and fend off DDoS attacks, in Cloudflare.

Though the network service provider initially stood by Daily Stormer on free speech grounds, Cloudflare has now apparently terminated the group's account. ®

