Reg comments

Speaking in Tech: Tomorrow's infosec fiasco is a 'we're not a company any more' fiasco

Wannacry is just the beginning

By Team Register 16 Aug 2017 at 10:03

Podcast

speaking_in_tech Greg Knieriemen podcast enterprise

Amy Lewis, Eddie Saipetch and Dom Delfino, the go-to-market team lead for Software Defined Data Center at VMware, stir it up in this week's nerdcast. The trio discuss the edge of cloud, HBO, WannaCry and more.

The details…

  • (0:00) Dinner with Greg Knieriemen
  • (2:42) Parking the Geek Whisperers
  • (5:29) Pushing cloud out to the fringe
  • (17:13) HBO out of bitcoins?
  • (18:50) Standing up to ransomware
  • (21:57) IT’s bad security posture
  • (30:28) EMEA Hotel Guests WannaCry

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say

Post a comment

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2017

Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs