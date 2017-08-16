Speaking in Tech: Tomorrow's infosec fiasco is a 'we're not a company any more' fiasco

Podcast

Amy Lewis, Eddie Saipetch and Dom Delfino, the go-to-market team lead for Software Defined Data Center at VMware, stir it up in this week's nerdcast. The trio discuss the edge of cloud, HBO, WannaCry and more.

The details…

(0:00) Dinner with Greg Knieriemen

(2:42) Parking the Geek Whisperers

(5:29) Pushing cloud out to the fringe

(17:13) HBO out of bitcoins?

(18:50) Standing up to ransomware

(21:57) IT’s bad security posture

(30:28) EMEA Hotel Guests WannaCry

