Speaking in Tech: Tomorrow's infosec fiasco is a 'we're not a company any more' fiasco
Wannacry is just the beginning
Podcast
Amy Lewis, Eddie Saipetch and Dom Delfino, the go-to-market team lead for Software Defined Data Center at VMware, stir it up in this week's nerdcast. The trio discuss the edge of cloud, HBO, WannaCry and more.
The details…
- (0:00) Dinner with Greg Knieriemen
- (2:42) Parking the Geek Whisperers
- (5:29) Pushing cloud out to the fringe
- (17:13) HBO out of bitcoins?
- (18:50) Standing up to ransomware
- (21:57) IT’s bad security posture
- (30:28) EMEA Hotel Guests WannaCry
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
Podcast Subscriber Links
Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Stitcher
Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss
