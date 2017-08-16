Azure Stack will need special sysadmins, says Microsoft

Microsoft reckons its forthcoming Azure Stack on-premises cloud needs a special breed of sysadmin to keep it humming.

The company describes that worthy as a “ Azure Stack Operator” and says they will be “Responsible for operating Azure Stack infrastructure end-to-end – planning, deployment and integration, packaging and offering cloud resources and requested services on the infrastructure.”

As the image atop this story ( or here for m.reg readers) shows, Microsoft thinks that going hybrid with Azure will also need you to hire the following folk:

An Azure Solution Architect to do cloud strategy, “including adoption plans, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategy, application design, and management and monitoring”; An Azure Administrator “to manage the tenant segment of the cloud (whether public, hosted, or hybrid) and providing resources and tools to meet their customers’ requirements”; DevOps peeps who will be “responsible for operationalizing the development of line-of-business apps leveraging cloud resources, cloud platforms, and DevOps practices – infrastructure as code, continuous integration, continuous development, information management, etc.”

True to form, Microsoft will try to monetize these roles: it's flagged a new five-day course titled “Configuring and Operating a Hybrid Cloud with Microsoft Azure Stack” that will debut on September 18th. When, presumably, we'll also learn what it costs to become an Azure Stack Operator and how quickly the certification will expire. ®

