Guess who's hiking their prices again! Come on, it's as easy as 123 Reg

Comedy domain and hosting biz 123 Reg will hike its prices 20 per cent later this year.

One customer got in touch to confirm he had received an advanced renewal notification from 123 Reg, which quoted the two-year renewal price of a .co.uk domain as being £19.98 plus VAT.

"I contacted 123 Reg support to query this as the 'transparent' price on their website is £7.99 per year," he said.

A customer services email, seen by The Register, confirmed prices for .uk domains will be raised starting with September 2017.

"This is currently not showing on our website because the new prices will take effect next month," said a rep.

The Register has for years documented the plight of long-suffering 123-Reg clients, including some databases running over unsecured access links, websites and email services down due to multiple DDoS attacks, and services generally being unavailable due to a host of outages.

The biz claims to have 3 million domain names registered through its services. This is the second year in a row it has hiked domain fees, having doubled charges last May.

According to its Companies House results, 123-Reg made £47m in sales for its full-year results ended 2015, with profits of £13.4m.

A spokesperson told The Register: "From September 2017, 123 Reg .uk domain prices will increase from £7.99 per year to £9.99. The decision has been made to align prices with the market, allowing 123 Reg to continue to invest in even better service levels and products for our customers. We've been in touch with all affected customers to let them know of the change and we are confident that 123 Reg remains great value." ®

PS: 123 Reg took over DomainMonster in April this year, and at least some of the latter's punters aren't impressed. "It seems that DomainMonster's customers have been virtually abandoned," one reader told us, pointing to the number of complaints of poor communication and slow customer service on Twitter.

