Intel CEO Krzanich quits Trump's Manufacturing Council over response to Charlottesville rallies

Three big-name CEOs have put some space between themselves and the US President: today they resigned from the American Manufacturing Council, President Donald Trump's panel of advisors formed to create more manufacturing jobs in the United States by bringing together titans of industry to share their experience.

On Monday night, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich quit in the aftermath of deadly white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the weekend, penning the following 255 withering words:

I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing. Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base. I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence. I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them.

Kaznich's remarks about personal attacks refer to President Donald Trump's furious outburst at Merck boss Kenneth Frazier, who also quit the advisory panel on Monday in horror at the tepid White House response to the marches in Charlottesville. Frazier, like many in the country, felt Trump had not gone far enough in condemning Nazi-worshipping fascists marching on Virginia's streets.

Frazier tweeted:

Trump's rational, measured response to Frazier's resignation was pair of tweets, as follows.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

.@Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Sports apparel vendor Under Armour's Kevin Plank also quit by tweet.

I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. - CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017

President Trump eventually condemned the neo-Nazi rallies today, a move seen as an effort too little, too late.

Earlier this year, proximity to the White House proved too vexing for Elon Musk, who in June decided watching rockets fly-or-fry is easier on the nerves than sitting on the President's Business Advisory Council. ®

