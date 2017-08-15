Intel's diversity numbers are out – and that 'push' has become more of a 'gentle nudge'

Intel says it is still on track to meet its 2020 workplace diversity targets even as the pace of its efforts to include women and underrepresented minorities slowed.

Chipzilla said that its mid-year employee statistics, published today, showed it will hit full representation – having a workforce that reflects the gender and racial makeup of the US itself – within the next three years.

Intel does caution, however, that it has work to do in a number of areas, and the numbers show growth from 2016-2017 is slower than it was from 2015-2016. White and Asian males (classified as non-URM) still account for two-thirds of Intel's ranks and the growth in African American and Native American workers was flat:

Year 2015 2016 2017 Non-URM men (White and Asian) 70.3% 68.8% 68.2% Females URM + non-URM 20.1% 21.6% 22.1% URM men + women 11.9% 12.0% 12.1% Hispanic men + women 8.1% 7.9% 8.1% African American men + women 3.3% 3.5% 3.4% Native American men + women 0.5% 0.6% 0.6%

As with most companies, Intel's diversity problem starts at the top, as 90 per cent of those in mid to senior level positions are white and Asian men. This means the positions of influence are still controlled by one group by and large.

African American employee hiring was also flat, and Intel said that group makes up about 50 per cent of the gap it faces to meet its diversity goal.

"Our overall gap to full representation in the US has narrowed from 2,300 people in 2014 to about 800 today – a 65 percent improvement that we’re very proud of," said Intel human resources veep and chief diversity and inclusion officer Barbara Whye.

"Encouragingly, we’re seeing stable progress of female, Hispanic and Native American representation. However, we have more work to do in achieving full representation by African Americans in technical roles. We also know retention must remain a key focus."

The report's publication comes a day after Intel CEO Brian Krzanich announced he is has quit his position on President Trump's manufacturing council over the White House's weak response to deadly fascist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.

Krzanich said of the move: "I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them." ®

Boot-up note

Intel has let slip the name of its upcoming 10nm+ processor and chipset line. The 9th-gen Core chips will be known as Ice Lake. There really isn't any more detail than that: no timeline. Just confirmation that the ninth-generation family, like the forthcoming eighth generation, is set to use a variant of Intel's 10nm process tech.

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say