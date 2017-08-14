Want to tune into machine learning? There’s a workshop for that

If you’d like to spend a day delving deep into how you can apply machine learning to your business, and save a tidy pile of cash into the bargain, you should get over to the MCubed website.

We were late posting details of a brace of our workshops running on October, so we extended the early bird pricing for these workshops,each of which will get you up and running with machine learning, albeit by different routes.

If search is a large part of your day to day, and you’re looking to make life that little bit easier, SHI’s Daniel Wrigley will teach you to use machine learning to tune relevancy in search to ensure your customers and users get better results.

Alternatively, if you’re a JavaScript veteran looking to get into machine learning without having to learn a whole new language, you’ll want to sign up for Expero Inc’s Steve Purves’ session, which will teach you just that.

That’s two ways you can choose to spend a whole day getting to hands on with machine learning. It’s the perfect way to round off the main part of the conference, which will speed you from the nuts and bolts basics of ML and AI, through deep case studies, hands-on walk-throughs of key technologies and sober consideration of the legal and ethical pit-falls around these technologies. And of course, some tickets are still available for the main conference.

It might be demanding stuff, but we’ll ensure you are well supplied with top end food and drink to lubricate those all important conversations between you, your fellow attendees, the speakers and of course us - particularly at the first night drinks party on site.

So, to save some cash and expand your mind out our early bird ticket prices at the website now. ®

