GoDaddy gives white supremacist site its marching orders after Charlottesville slur

Domain name retailer and hosting outfit GoDaddy has given a right wing web site that describes itself as “The World's Most Genocidal Republican Website” 24 hours to find a new hosting company.

GoDaddy's decision came after activists pointed out that a site called The Daily Stormer made extraordinarily vulgar and disparaging remarks about Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a man Police have identified as James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia. Police have charged Lee with second-degree murder.

The Register chooses not quote or link to the site's remarks, on grounds that it is difficult to imagine more insensitive language being used to describe a recently-deceased person, or a more sexist depiction of a woman being used under almost any circumstances.

GoDaddy revealed its action on Twitter.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

Activists welcomed GoDaddy's actions. Some have since pointed out that the right wing site uses Cloudflare as its content distribution network, while others are investigating which companies help it to serve advertisements in the hope of drying up its revenue streams.

Late last week, accomodation-booking web site Airnnb closed the accounts of right-wing activists after it learned they planned to use the service to find lodgings ahead of a planned protest in Charlottesville. ®

