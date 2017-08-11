South London: Rats! The rodents have killed the internet

Giant cable-nomming rodents have caused "extensive damage" in South London by chewing through fibre, leaving customers without broadband since last night.

Sky and TalkTalk apologised this morning for the lost of service, which occurred yesterday evening around 9pm.

A message to one customer from Sky at 9:55am said: "Engineers are still working on resolving the fibre break.

"Extensive damage has been caused by rodents chewing through cables and it’s taking longer to fix than we’d like and have estimated your service should be restored at lunchtime. Thanks for your patience."

TalkTalk said: "We're aware some customers in South London may be experiencing loss of service. We're really sorry."

One tweeted:

With Sky broadband down again in Balham/Clapham/Streatham, we get a rare look at their technical operation. pic.twitter.com/2c37TGulLh — Paul (@mrmetacrisis) August 10, 2017

Affected areas include Tulse Hill, Balham, Brixton, Nine Elms, Streatham, Dulwich, Vauxhall, South Clapham, Forest Hill and Battersea. However, customers have also claimed the outage has affected other areas in the South.

The act of sabotage by the creatures follows a saboteur snail attack on a Virgin Media broadband cabinet in Shropshire last year, resulting in, um, sluggish broadband services. ®

