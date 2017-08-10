Kaspersky drops antivirus antitrust complaints against Microsoft

Kaspersky Labs is dropping its antitrust complaints against Microsoft in Russia and Europe.

The Russian antivirus firm had previously argued that Microsoft was unfairly promoting the use of Windows Defender over third party security software.

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service began investigating a complaint from Kaspersky* in November last year and filed two others – with the European Commission and German Federal Cartel office respectively – in June 2017.

According to a blog post, Microsoft has now agreed to let its antivirus partners (such as Kaspersky) keep their software on equal footing with Windows Defender.

In particular, AV vendors will:

get additional time to test their software for any compatibility issues before new Windows releases,

be able to use their own alerts and notifications for product renewal

and there will be a persistent notification about product expiration until a choice between renewal or picking another solution is made (instead of an ignorable notification).

The changes will be implemented in the Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update, according to the Microsoft blog post. Redmond claims it made the changes following the Microsoft Virus Initiative forum last month and "these discussions have helped us clarify our roadmap and implementation plans".

"We are absolutely satisfied with the changes that will be implemented in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update," VP of Kaspersky Consumer Products Andrei Mochola wrote in a blog post, "and we will be taking all necessary steps to withdraw our claims and inform all regulatory bodies that we no longer have any matters for Microsoft to address."

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment further, simply pointing us to the blog post. ®

* For those who are interested, Kaspersky Lab said it raised its concerns with the FAS in December 2015, though it was November 2016 before the Russian body took a decision to initiate an anti-monopoly investigation.

