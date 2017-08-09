Speaking in Tech: Do I need some weird thing listening to me in my house all the time?
Alexa, Qualcomm, Google Voice and more
Amy Lewis, Ed Saipetch and Greg Knieriemen are all together this week on the nerdcast to discuss resting and vesting in the valley, Black Hat in Vegas, VMworld and IoT accidents.
- (0:00) Coastal podcast wars
- (2:30) IoT accident
- (4:30) The failure of Google Voice
- (11:30) Floods and asbestos
- (13:40) Texas beaches and Outerbanks outage
- (18:02) Kronos bust
- (22:15) VMworld and FUTURE:NET
- (28:10) Qualcomm’s grand plans for China
- (33:45) Silicon Valley coasters
- (39:00) Where’s Vaughn?
