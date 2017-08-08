Meet VRfox: Mozilla's latest attempt at regaining browser share

Mozilla has released version 55 of Firefox for Windows, making it the first desktop browser to officially support the WebVR standard.

WebVR is an open virtual reality spec designed for using VR headsets with web browsers. The API is built on Javascript.

Versions of Chrome for Android greater than 56 and the Samsung Internet Browser for Gear VR currently support WebVR, but WebVR's dev site does not list another desktop browser that supports it in a stable release. Microsoft is working on bringing support to its Edge Browser and Google has an experimental version of Chrome for Windows with WebVR.

To use, you pop on your supported nerd goggles and click on the VR icon on the webpage.

In addition to VR magic, Firefox 55 comes with an updated architecture that allows fine-tuning the number of processes it uses, faster startup time when restoring tabs from previous browsing sessions and promises of more stability, according to Mozilla.

There are also a couple UI tweaks, such as being able to move the sidebar to the right side of your browser window.

In a nod to the eventual end of Flash, Firefox 55 officially makes it click-to-run.

Here's a list of Mozilla's ready-to-run VR experiences, if you're an early adopter. ®

