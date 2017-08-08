Assange offers job to 'sacked' Google diversity manifestbro

In his latest attempt to further the global alliance of weapons-grade bellends*, noted troll Julian Assange has offered a job at WikiLeaks to the Google employee reportedly fired after writing an anti-diversity memo.

He tweeted: "Censorship is for losers. @WikiLeaks is offering a job to fired Google engineer James Damore.

"Women & men deserve respect. That includes not firing them for politely expressing ideas but rather arguing back."

Damore came under fire for blasting the web company's diversity policies, arguing that biological differences play a role in the shortage of women in tech and leadership position. He reportedly told Bloomberg he was "exploring all possible legal remedies" after his alleged dismissal from the web giant.

A memo said to have been written by Google CEO Sundar Pichai and widely circulated yesterday read: “We strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it.”

“However, portions of the memo violate our code of conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” it reportedly said.

The issue has ignited debate around free speech.

Buzzfeed journalist James Ball, who once worked for WikiLeaks before leaving due to concerns over the organisation's ethics, claimed that Wikileaks has itself previously suspended staff for speaking out.

Flashback to Julian "suspending" staff for speaking out: https://t.co/eMXQtTqAoa



And forcing staff to sign NDAs:https://t.co/y7vFOfS8MG https://t.co/16CsiEEh2T — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) August 8, 2017

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, commenters blasted Assange for failing to answer their questions.

"For someone who claims they're all about transparency and openness, your answers here really don't live up to those lofty ideals," noted Velocity_Rob. ®

*Assange recently met Nigel Farage, has offered tentative praise of Donald Trump, and was defended by George Galloway as having merely engaged in "bad sexual etiquette" in relation to the allegations of sexual assault against Assange, which the WikiLeaker has always denied.

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say