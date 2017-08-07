DevOps, Containers, Continuous Delivery? Tell us your stories

Events If you’re a tech pro doing something incredible around DevOps, Continuous Delivery or Containers we want to hear all about it.

The call for papers for Continuous Lifecycle 2018 is open now, and we really want to hear your real world experiences at the cutting edge of software development, delivery and and deployment.

We also want to hear your stories from the blunt edge too, as we know that some of the most challenging work in these areas is happening in companies with legacy systems or apps, that can’t just be dumped overnight.

Whether you’re grappled with containers in the enterprise, taken DevOps from a skunkworks project to a company wide movement, or emerged gasping from the waterfall to move to continuous delivery, we’re interested in your story.

Likewise, whether your journey of change has been a largely cultural one, a technology focsed one, or a mixture of both, tell us about it.

We love live demos, and detailed descriptions of real world experiences. Generic marketing waffle? Not so much.

We're also keen on hearing new voices, so if you’re not terribly experienced in speaking, or haven’t put together a conference proposal before, we can help you - just ask.

For some added inspiration, you can see a selection of this year's speakers here.

You can get full details of the process, and the issues we’re particularly interested in here. We look forward to hearing from you. ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say