It's once again time for your enterprise storage salmagundi of the week

Dive into this smorgasbord of lite bites, or light bytes even, of IT storage happenings this first week of August.

Arcserve

Arcserve reckons we didn't give it enough prominence in our story about Gartner's Data Center backup and recovery Magic Quadrant. It didn't just enjoy a minor change in position in the niche players' box; oh no!

We're told, by Arcserve of course, that "compared to the 2016 report, Arcserve made a significant move forward in our Ability to Execute." In fact, one Gartner analyst said, "I've never moved a vendor as much as Arcserve did this year," showing that he, or she, can't speak grammatically.

Our Arcserve spokesbody said, "We were graded positively on execution due to our multi-year growth (2x the market), new UDP software and UDP appliance versions, and executing on our roadmap and goals from when we became independent three years ago.

"Arcserve made a slightly positive move forward in our Completeness of Vision – because our archiving and direct-to-cloud acquisitions were recent, we missed including them in this report. However, we look forward to seeing our position in next year's report that should include these new technologies, as well as our upcoming disaster avoidance solution."

Attala Systems

Attala Systems will demo its storage tech at the 2017 Flash Memory Summit, August 8‑10 in Santa Clara, California. The company has been in stealth mode until now and says it has a management and advisory team of seasoned executives from across the storage networking and server industry.

The tech is a combination of an Intel Altera FPGA-based component and self-learning orchestration and provisioning capabilities. Think NVME over Fabrics (NVMeoF) source and target interface products.

It is purpose-built for cloud storage infrastructure and is an end-to-end system. We're told it is a flexible data networking infrastructure, with automated provisioning and orchestration, and should significantly reduce TCO and operational costs.

Target customers are cloud service providers, e‑commerce sites, managed service providers, telco providers, financial services, and real-time digital enterprises. For them, Attala says, its product provides significant advantages over enterprise-focused all-flash arrays and software-defined storage platforms.

It is said to be essentially an elastic block storage solution "on steroids."

Chelsio

Chelsio points out that Intel's Xeon SP announcement included integrated support of iWARP RDMA (remote direct memory access) networking for software-defined storage and NVM Express over Fabric. That now makes iWARP the default RDMA connectivity and RoCEv2 the add‑on on most server platforms.

This announcement complements Chelsio's iWARP RDMA product direction and solution portfolio. Chelsio iWARP RDMA solution is:

Available in 1/10/24/40/50/100 Gbit/s speeds, and scales to wherever Ethernet scales.

Robust, stable, mature, proven, and scalable.

Cost effective and works with all legacy switches and routers allowing brownfield install options, and thus decouples the server-storage and switch refresh cycle.

Easy to use and requires no special switches, gateways, server configuration or IT training, and runs all InfiniBand applications without modification across data centers, MANs and WANs.

Best fit for Storage Spaces Direct, Client RDMA, Storage Replica NVMeoF and GPUDirect RDMA.

Inboxed in major Linux and Windows Distributions.

Inboxed indeed.

