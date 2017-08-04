WannaCry-killer Marcus Hutchins released on bail after Feds accused him of crafting malware

Marcus Hutchins, the WannaCry killer and now suspected malware seller, has had his initial court hearing and won't be getting out of jail free, after a Las Vegas court set his bail at $30,000. Handing $3,000 to a bail bondsman will see him able to leave jail.

Hutchins was sensationally arrested as he was about to leave the country after attending the DEF CON hacking conference this year. The FBI has accused him of writing and selling the Kronos banking malware in 2014, with an unnamed associate.

"He's dedicated his life to researching malware and not trying to harm people," said one of his attorneys, Adrian Lobo. "Using the internet for good is what he's done."

Attorney Adrian Lobo talks to press about Marcus Hutchins and his release @News3LV pic.twitter.com/A5TM6s1ftt — Christy Wilcox (@ChristyNews3LV) August 4, 2017

Prior to the hearing, Hutchins filed a motion to allow him to appear in court without wearing full shackles. It's a measure of how paranoid the US court system is that a 23-year-old hacker with no violent past could be shackled hand and foot for an administrative hearing. As it was, he appeared in a yellow detainee jumpsuit and orange Crocs.

Local news reported that prosecutors cited Hutchins' recent trip to a gun range as proof that he should be denied bail and kept in jail. Given the huge number of tourists in Las Vegas who have done exactly what Hutchins did (this hack included), Nevada's jails must be heaving.

However, prosecutors are also claiming that Hutchins has admitted to writing malware, according to AP. That sounds bad, and it is, but there could be an explanation.

In April 2014, well before Kronos hit, Hutchins put up a blog post entitled "Coding Malware for Fun and Not for Profit (Because that would be illegal)." In it he explained how to write a bootkit for Windows XP, but took steps to make sure it was next to useless.

"Before you get on the phone to your friendly neighborhood FBI agent, I'd like to make clear a few things: The bootkit is written as a proof of concept, it would be very difficult to weaponize, and there is no weaponized version to fall into the hands of criminals," he said.

Once free, Hutchins will have to wear a GPS tag at all times, can't use the internet, and can have no contact with his unnamed accused co-conspirator. He's also confined to the US for the time being. ®

