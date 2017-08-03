Another slice of Brocade carved off: Mavenir buys packet core business

Pretty much the last bits of Brocade have been sold, with the news that Mavenir Systems has slurped the networking company's virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) product range, intellectual property, and development lab.

As well as picking up Brocade's Mumbai R&D facility, the buyer says it's going to retain key Brocade staff in other locations so it can meet customer support and maintenance contracts.

Mavenir Systems is staying mum on the price of its purchase.

Announcing the acquisition, Mavenir says the vEPC software will support its 5G network core push.

Last year, Broadcom put up US$5.9 billion to acquire Brocade and at the time made it clear that it saw the FibreChannel SAN operation as the jewel in the crown.

Broadcomm immediately flagged the sale of Brocade's IP networking business lines, and in February offloaded Ruckus Wireless and its ICX switch business to Arris.

Extreme Networks only needed to find $55 million to take over Brocade's data centre switching and routing business in March.

America's Federal Trade Commission finally okayed Broadcom's buy in July, with the condition that Brocade walls-off the ASIC work it does for Cisco from its SAN business.

And the SAN business Broadcom likes so well? It's been suffering in a market under assault from hyperconverged upstarts pushing Ethernet into a world formerly owned by FibreChannel. ®

