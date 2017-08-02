Speaking in Tech: The net neutrality hearing? I'm, uh, washing my hair
Plus, Black Hat, Meg quitting, Uber damage control, tech TV shows
Podcast
This week, Ed and Melissa are joined by Lauren Malhoit, co-host of TechWiseTV. Together they dive into Black Hat phone prep, Meg Whitman's departure from HP Inc, net neutrality and Russian robots that swipe right or kill you.
The details...
- (0:00) Lauren puts Greg in the Trunk
- (3:50) Eddie just likes to name drop
- (7:30) Phone prep for Black Hat
- (12:00) Amazon Landscaping Services
- (14:28) Giving HP Inc the bye Felicia
- (17:43) Psycho hiring and making large decisions
- (21:24) Pouring one out for the iPod
- (22:43) How tech giants show they don't care
- (28:43) Russian robots that kill you if they don't like you
- (29:52) How to put on a tech TV show
- (35:50) Normal?
- (48:10) Fitbit: Narcing you out
- (49:12) Stalking Lauren
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
Podcast Subscriber Links
Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Stitcher
Feed URL for other podcast tools – Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss
