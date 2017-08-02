Post Office puts stamp on ISP minnow Fuel

The Post Office has today completed its acquisition of ISP Fuel Broadband, adding 60,000 customers to its UK network.

Prior to the migration, Blighty's Post Office had about 460,000 telecoms customers. ISP Review has reported that 180,000 of those are broadband subscribers. It did not disclose how much cash was splashed on the deal.

Fuel and the Post Office already use a wholesale service from TalkTalk.

At the end of last year the Mirai botnet affected hundreds of thousands of TalkTalk and Post Office broadband customers.

Meredith Sharples, director of telecoms at Post Office, said: "The acquisition demonstrates our commitment to further growth in the telecoms business."

The Post Office said the acquisition demonstrates its transformation into "a sustainable and relevant business for UK communities".

In 2012 Fujitsu, alongside Capita, signed a five-year deal with the Post Office to provide its "next-generation network (NGN) broadband experience combined with enhanced customer care and billing solutions".

Under the deal, said to be worth up to £500m, Fujitsu also partnered with TalkTalk to deliver its network and with MDS for advanced consumer billing.

However, Capita was booted off the deal two years early after insiders said it missed a number of service-level agreements. ®

