NetApp channel chief Bill Lipsin leaves firm

Bill Lipsin, NetApp's VP for global channels, is leaving the company.

While NetApp looks for a replacement, the channel team will be headed up by Rick Hegberg, VP for OEM and alliances.

The company said: "We wish Bill all the best and thank him for his many contributions."

Lipsin joined NetApp in May 2015, leaving his position as VP for global channels and system integrators at Brocade. Before him Peter Howard was NetApp's channel VP, but he went to Cleversafe in June 2014 and is now, following IBM's acquisition, a principal at Rohner & Associates, a Valley channels consulting firm.

There's no word on where Lipsin is headed next. Chances are he's joining another IT supplier to head up its channel sales operation.

Who could that be? The up-and-coming data data management players like Rubrik, Cohesity and Primary Data have lots of money for hiring. Could it be one of them? He's sure to turn up some place soon. ®

