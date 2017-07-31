MCubed: Early bird tickets offer ends today

The early bird ticket offer for MCubed, our three-day extravaganza of machine learning, AI and analytics, ends this evening, giving you just a few hours to save hundreds of pounds on tickets for the conference and our deep dive workshops.

This conference goes beyond hype and vision, and highlights practical applications of AI and ML in real world organisations, whether in the private or public sector. Whether you’re just turning on to how you might apply the tech to your business, or are already using it but need to step up your game, you’ll leave inspired. And we’ll be diving into those key areas of ethics and law, again with a decidedly practical bent.

We’ll ensure there’s plenty of time for interaction, whether in the conference sessions, or on the sidelines, with the speakers and your fellow attendees. And our optional third-day workshops will take you really, really deep.

Along the way, we'll ensure you're supplied with quality food and drink, from those essential early morning snacks, right through to Monday night drinks party.

So, to gain all this knowledge, and save a few hundred, check out our early bird ticket prices at the website now. ®

