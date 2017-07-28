Virgin America workers reset passwords after hacker's crash landing

Virgin America's staff and contractors have been told to change their passwords after a hacker raided the airline's systems.

The T-Mobile-USA-of-the-skies revealed in a letter to its workforce that its network was compromised by one or more miscreants. A copy of the missive was, as required by law, shared with California's employment officials, who made it public this week. The intrusion, which menaces roughly 3,000 employees and contractors, was detected in mid-March.

According to the memo, the hacker swiped login information and passwords used to access Virgin America’s corporate network. Alaska Airlines, which owns Virgin America, is not affected, and the biz has so far declined to comment further. Here's what was explained to staff in the letter:

I am writing on behalf of Virgin America’s information technology and information security teams to notify you that an outside party gained unauthorized access to certain Virgin America information systems containing your data. On March 13, 2017, during security monitoring activities, our data security team identified potential unauthorized access to certain Virgin America computer systems. We immediately took steps to respond to the incident, including initiating our incident response protocol and taking measures to mitigate the impact to affected individuals. We retained cybersecurity forensic experts to investigate the incident and reported the matter to law enforcement. Nevertheless, it appears that a third party may have accessed information about certain Virgin America employees and contractors without authorization. We immediately initiated our incident response plan, engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate, and notified law enforcement. We also began immediately remediating affected Virgin America systems, which included telling all Virgin America employees and contractors to reset their passwords.

Virgin America is yet another hacking statistic. However, some pundits praised the airline's incident response.

"While details aren't clear as to who breached Virgin America's systems, or how, the fact that Virgin was able to detect the breach itself demonstrates the value and requirement in having good security monitoring and threat detection capabilities in place to discover breaches rapidly in order to minimize impact," said Javvad Malik of AlienVault.

Mark James of ESET told us: "The good things to take from this are that they spotted they had been hacked and have notified the affected parties. The bad, of course, is that hackers were able to get away with data that is unchangeable." ®

