Nest security camera captures landlord's romp on tenants' bed

In yet another demonstration that truth can be stranger than fiction – or at least as strange – a landlord has 'fessed up to entering his married tenants' flat and having sexual relations on their bed.

Carlos Quijada-Lara entered a plea deal last week after admitting a trespassing charge for bedroom antics in the Colorado Springs home of Logan Pierce and Mikaela DiGuilio last November.

According to court records, spied by The Smoking Gun, the daytime romp was exposed by a Nest security system that was surveilling the $1,100-a-month flat.

When Quijada-Lara penetrated the couple's inner sanctum, Pierce was notified by his phone app that noises had been detected within the property, and upon logging into the camera he discovered the pair on his bed.

The incriminating video evidence showed six minutes of action, in which Quijada-Lara and his partner undressed and got down and dirty.

When the deed was done, Quijada-Lara's partner wiped his genitals on the dress that DiGuilio wore when she married Pierce, and Quijada-Lara grabbed another piece of clothing to wipe a lube stain off the bed sheet. Nice.

Cops nabbed the landlord when Pierce sent them the video captured by the Nest camera, and readers will not be surprised to learn the married couple left the premises soon after.

The whole sorry tale reminds us of an old and VERY NSFW joke... ®

