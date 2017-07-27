Intel, Amazon, Twitter: Your 60-second guide to today's financial-gasm

We may be beyond the halfway point for the calendar year, but in the world of corporate finance we are squarely in the middle, as companies are posting their numbers for the three months to the end of June.

Rather than you slogging through spreadsheets and investor relations portals, El Reg is going to give you the bottom line for some of the biggest names reporting earnings this week.

Intel

Chipzilla turned in another strong second quarter FY2017, including a jump in desktop processor sales, showing it's not just AMD's Ryzen that has people buying PCs again:

Revenues of $14.8bn were up 9 per cent on the year-ago quarter.

of $14.8bn were up 9 per cent on the year-ago quarter. Net income was $2.8bn, up 111 per cent from last year's $1.3bn tally.

was $2.8bn, up 111 per cent from last year's $1.3bn tally. Earnings per share (non-GAAP) were $0.72, beating analyst estimates of $0.68.

(non-GAAP) were $0.72, beating analyst estimates of $0.68. Client computing generated $8.2bn in revenues for a 12 per cent gain, the Data Center group logged $4.4bn in revenue, up 9 per cent year-over-year, and IoT revenue was $720m, up 26 per cent.

"Q2 was an outstanding quarter with revenue and profits growing double digits over last year," said CEO Brian Krzanich.

"We also launched new Intel Core, Xeon and memory products that reset the bar for performance leadership, and we're gaining customer momentum in areas like AI and autonomous driving."

Amazon

The online retailer and its cloud side-biz turned in a solid second fiscal quarter, but took a beating in after-hours trading, as it fell short of analyst expectations.

Revenues ("net sales" in Amazon's terminology) were $38bn, up 25 per cent from last year.

("net sales" in Amazon's terminology) were $38bn, up 25 per cent from last year. Net income was $197m, down from $857m last year as Amazon opted to pour money back into its business, apparently without letting investors know (see below).

was $197m, down from $857m last year as Amazon opted to pour money back into its business, apparently without letting investors know (see below). Earnings per share were $0.41, well short of analyst estimates at $1.42.

were $0.41, well short of analyst estimates at $1.42. AWS revenue was $4.1bn, up 42 per cent from $2.89bn a year ago, while operating income was $916m, up 28 per cent from $718m in the year-ago quarter.

The big miss on earnings, plus horrendous guidance for the next quarter, had Amazon stock down 2.3 per cent in after-hours trading – and probably derailed, for the time being at least, Jeff Bezos' perch atop the richest person ratings.

Twitter

If you weren't concerned about the micro-blogging site's Q2 FY2017 before, you should be now. The 140-character troll-enabler saw its stock price fall 14 per cent before the markets even closed.

Revenues of $574m were down 5 per cent year-over-year.

of $574m were down 5 per cent year-over-year. Net loss was $116m, or 9 per cent worse than the $107m Twitter blew through last year at this time.

was $116m, or 9 per cent worse than the $107m Twitter blew through last year at this time. Earnings per share were listed at $0.08, beating analyst estimates of $0.05.

were listed at $0.08, beating analyst estimates of $0.05. Monthly active users were 328 million, up 5 per cent from Q2 2016.

Not surprisingly, investors were not thrilled with the news. Twitter's stock price fell 14 per cent to $16.84 per share at closing, and failed to rebound after hours with a $16.84 price. ®

PS: Apple discontinued its iPod Nano and Shuffle line today. End of an ear, eh?

