You need to assemble a crack AI team: Where do you even start?

AI is finding its way into every day business and government. The idea of AI is not a new, but what is different is that today's hardware and software is bringing the various concepts underpinning AI to a mass market.

What’s new, too, is the driver: from bots and digital assistants to autonomous vehicles Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Nvidia and others in Silicon Valley are setting a drum beat to which the rest of are marching.

Such is the drumbeat, IDC last year reckoned the AI market would be worth $47bn by 2020, up from $8bn in 2016, with those adopting it fastest in banking, retail, healthcare and discrete manufacturing. Nearly half that spend will go on software.

As business leaders ponder the impact on business models and what capabilities could perform better as a result of injection of AI, their IT managers are finding themselves with a fresh set of concerns: how to assemble a team who can deliver the types of AI – be they bots or some kind of neural network – that management wants.

It’s falling to IT types to identify the skills and people to deliver them to turn their organisation’s AI vision into a reality.

Where do you start and who can you get? It’s tricky, when you consider there are more openings in the AI than people to place them. A Paysa study this year reckoned there were 10,000 open AI positions at the world’s top 20 employers.

Forty per cent are open at companies with more than 10,000 staff, with 10 per cent at those whose employees number 1,001 and upwards.

Roles in demand include number-crunchers - the modern-day equivalent of data analysts; modellers who enjoy analyzing complex data sets; those specialized in deep learning to deal with enormous amounts of data and trying to pull out results, insights and possibilities; and, naturally, engineers to hack the thing together.

When it comes to language, perhaps this is the easiest box to tick.

Increasingly, R and Python tend to be the most commonly used programming languages in this area. Looking at a more hardware-optimized path, going down to the GPU? Then skills in C/C++ could be the ticket.

But data is where things get tricky, which is a challenge as AI is predicated on ML and ML eats data.

Software and service provider Amdocs reckons one answer is to turn to those to your team who already have experience in data and offer some re-training.

“This is about retraining BI and data analysts but getting down to the nitty gritty of developing algorithms and that might sit outside of their comfort zone,” says Doran Youngerwood, Amdocs’ head of digital and intelligence. “Organisations that have access to fresh data in real time will be most successful. Before you talk intelligence, you need to focus on accessing data and finding complete data sets.”

The best AI is narrow and deep

The make-up of teams really depends on the outcomes you are looking to achieve, warns Callum Adamson, founder of API specialist Distributed, which manages distributed AI teams on behalf of clients.

“You need to mobilise around the jobs to be done and bring in the roles that allow you to do those jobs. You need to look at the outcomes and break it down, remembering that the best AI is narrow and deep.”

“Although very hard to find, it is best if the ML experts are also expert coders. Otherwise you may have contention between the algorithm folks and those who have to code it up,” warns Hal Lonas, CTO at cybersecurity software company Webroot.

James Waterhouse is head of insight & data science at Sky Betting and Gaming. His team of three data scientists, a test engineer and an intern are tasked with modelling data to better understand churn and cross-sell opportunities.

“I don’t think there’s a perfect data scientist that bridges the skills you need to make things work at scale in real time on a massive platform all while understanding the business. Don’t try to find a data scientist unicorn, he warns. “I’d find three people and get them working together in a way that their skills rub off on each other,” Waterhouse told The Register.

That need for collaboration is reiterated by James Poyser, co-founder and managing director of online accountancy software company inniAccounts, which last year won a Queen’s Award for Innovation for its application of Microsoft AzureML to apply AI to routine compliance tasks related to tax.

“Our approach is 'a game of inches’ - it’s the sum of a lot of micro services that make a big difference to the user experience,” he explains.

As such, Poyser says the combination of technology and collaboration is vital to getting AI projects off the ground successfully. “If you approach AI as a technical function alone you won’t succeed and you’ll alienate people and customers,” Poyser warns.

“The people involved have to evangelise its benefits within the company and educate colleagues so that everyone, no matter their role, can spot an opportunity to apply AI to improve how they work and how customers are served.

“AI is an unknown unknown. We don't know what it can do, and we probably don't know where it can be applied. So there is a chain of people and skills that are necessary to getting AI working within a company,” Poyser adds. “But unless the skills work together you can’t create a product that solves a person’s problem accurately 90 per cent of the time.”

Online retailer Ocado built and installed a system using Google’s Tensorflow to do the AI heavy lifting on inbound customer emails at its call centre. The system, built using Python, C++ and Kubernetes and that runs on Google Compute opens and scans up to 2,000 emails on an ordinary day for key words and context, before prioritising and forwarding them. Email numbers double that at busy times such as Christmas.

Ocado spent almost a year building up its Poland-based data science team from scratch. Tim Bickley, team leader in the Ocado Technology data science team, says while a large proportion boast a mathematical background, the flavour of qualifications is less important than strong maths skills, a proven track record of independent research and problem solving, and solid programming skills.

“We find the team benefits from having some people who are particularly strong in one area or another, but doesn't work so well if someone is outright weak in one,” Bickley said.

OK, that’s the model – but where do you find the talent?

AI is not a new field but the demand is meaning skills are in short supply and there’s bidding war under way.

In the US, San Francisco – at the top of the Silicon Valley – is a city where employers are trawling most of AI-related skills. The shortage and the competition is pushing up salaries – an average of $157,335 according to Paysa.

Webroot’s Lonas says: “Much of the demand for these skills is coming from very high compensation companies and organisations, so it’s hard for small companies and startups to compete. My advice is to find one or two experienced experts, use them as the core of the team and then work with local educational institutions to find and fund programs.”

Think about using internships, special projects, and growing a farm team. “Think about hackathons and other non-traditional ways to find talent. Once you get critical mass, it’s easier because others will join knowing they can learn from your resident experts and add valuable experience to their resume and careers,” Lonas adds.

Sky Betting and Gaming has forged strong relationships with Leeds and Lancaster universities offering students work placements. Waterhouse says this is helping to remove some of the risk from the AI recruitment process. “It’s useful in getting people in. You can see what they’re good at and it gives them an opportunity to get up to speed with our business.”

Academia is a good place to start the hunt for ML experts – particularly those with a scientific and engineering background – but don’t rule out the self-taught. Contributions to ML-related open source projects or published research can be good indicators of technical ability. But prepare to invest in some upskilling, regardless of their background.

Wael Elrifai, senior director of Enterprise Solutions at Pentaho and the company’s AI and Machine Learning expert, is currently building a team of more than 20 engineers and data scientists. Having recognised that PhDs or Master’s degrees in machine learning are virtually non-existent, Pentaho has turned to training company Pivigo, which specialises in turning PhDs and MScs into Data Scientists and bridging the skills from traditional STEM degree areas to data science, machine learning and AI.

“Students have the opportunity during their training to apply what they learn by working on real projects. I recruited my last data scientist through a similar organisation and she is doing really valuable work for the team. She has a PhD in computational fluid dynamics, which has nothing to do with data science. After a four month conversion course, she now has strong practical knowledge in how to solve data science problems,” Elrifai says.

Bearing in mind how quickly the ML and AI fields are evolving, a proven ability - and a desire - to quickly learn new technologies is almost more important than pre-existing experience for members of your team. “PhDs are desirable but neither necessary nor sufficient; we've had great people without them and the occasional interviewee with them that made us wonder if they found it in a cereal packet,” Bickley says.

So technology is the key – right? Not quite and here’s where things get tricky. If it was a matter of simply finding qualified or aspiring data scientists and associated experts that make the task of building an AI team if not completely simple then at least relatively clear. Paysa found while 35 per cent of the open AI positions in the US required a Ph.D level qualification, 26 per cent needed just a master’s degree and 18 per cent a bachelor’s degree.

But what’s akin to gold dust in this hunt is finding people who possess a deep understanding of wider business. “It can be easy to get stuck in research-mode for a long time, and forget about the value of your work to the business. Your always need to make conscious decisions based on the data but also the cost/value analysis,” says Ocado software development manager Roland Plaszowski.

A killer combination is app developers who understand how AI/ML can give their product the edge, but who also have the ability to effectively collaborate with product managers who are closer to the customer.

“That will allow them to apply some intelligence to the usage data, learn about people’s habits and use that insight to develop a product that offers a smoother experience,” says inniAccounts’ Poyser.

So the team is assembled, but it’s not a thing that’s written in stone and the team’s composition will evolve.

During the early stages of your project, it’s likely data will dominate as ML engineers and data scientists will operate a full stack of analysis. Data scraping, cleaning and management can often consume a huge amount of effort.

As the project matures, so the team will grow and more specialized roles emerge, for example, with the addition of data engineers who manage big data infrastructure such as Spark.

You'll also find that the team follows a pattern familiar in traditional IT, particularly software development and DevOps.

"The differences between generic projects and ML/AI projects are not so big. We work hard to make sure that tests, continuous integration, monitoring, automation and documentation are in the project from the beginning, just like any other software engineering project,” Plaszowski said. ®

