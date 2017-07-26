Wisconsin badgers Apple to cough up half a BEEELLION dollars for ripping off chip designs

Apple has been hit with a $506m bill for infringing on chip design patents held by researchers from the University of Wisconsin.

Judge William Conley of the Wisconsin Western US District Court this week ordered [PDF] the Cupertino iPhone maker to pay $506,084,992.66 (£386m) in damages after a jury found that Apple used technology in the A7 processor that was patented by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

Apple designs its own ARM-compatible CPU cores – such as those used in the A7 system-on-chip – and uses them to power its iPhones, iPads and other gadgets. It was found that Cupertino's engineers had used a method for ordering machine-code instructions in its processors that researchers at Wisconsin had filed a patent for back in 1996 and been awarded in 1998. The university claimed it attempted to negotiate a license with Apple, but to no avail.

Conley's half-billion dollar payout was calculated from a combination of:

The damages awarded by the jury.

Supplemental damages of $1.61 for every A7 iPhone and iPad sold through October 26 2015.

Royalties of $2.74 for every A7 sold between October 27, 2015 and December 26, 2016 (when the patent expired).

Additional costs, plus interest through when the judgement was announced.

The payout will also accrue 0.232 per cent interest from July 1, 2017, until it is fully paid off.

While nothing to sneeze at, the $506m bill is still significantly less than the maximum damages of $862m Conley had set during trial.

The decision stems from the 2015 jury ruling that Apple infringed on US Patent 5,781,752 with the design of the A7 chip and its handling of instructions from software.

The A7 chip was used by Apple in the iPhone 5S, iPad Air, Mini 2 and Mini 3. It has since been succeeded by the A8 and A9, which were not subject to this patent claim. Apple did not respond to a request for comment on the matter. ®