Three: No fixed date yet for 4G services abroad

'Gah, no 4G. I suppose I'll have to pay attention to my loved ones.' Pic: igorstevanovic/Shutterstock

Mobile operator Three has said it has yet to fix a date for customers to have access to 4G when using its data roaming service.

Currently customers of Three can only access 2G and 3G networks while on hols.

One told The Register the "roam like home service" isn't a "like home" experience. "Or if it is it's a 'like home in 2012' one." He claimed the lack of 4G services was "not in the spirit" of the EU regulations that came into force last month abolishing roaming charges.

Other customers seemed equally perplexed on Twitter at the lack of 4G availability abroad since the EU rules came into force.

A spokesman for Three said the regulations do not require operators to offer 4G roaming, and the service has always been 3G roaming abroad. He said there is no firm date yet for enabling 4G.

The operator was the first to pre-empt EU regulation with its "Feel at Home" deals, which abolished roaming premiums for Three UK subscribers visiting 19 countries.

In contrast, EE said it has agreements with 125 networks to get you 4G abroad. Vodafone has also said it does not have any 4G restrictions abroad.

However, O2 said 4G isn't currently available with its roaming services. The operator admitted this week to throttling its network to combat the demand of Brits accessing its free data roaming abroad. ®