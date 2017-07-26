Speaking in Tech: Lobbying – how sh*t gets done in America
Plus, crappy UK broadband, meeting Theresa Bae, drone regs and more
Amy Lewis, Ed Saipetch, Peter Smallbone and Greg Knieriemen are all together this week on the nerdcast to discuss UK internet problems, the year of VDI... again, tech lobbying and drones.
The details…
- (0:00) Amy's new gig
- (5:32) Mac-n-Cheese in Tokyo
- (9:41) Tile injuries
- (13:31) Birmingham moves and UK broadband
- (17:41) Microsoft goes multi-tenant
- (22:06) Tech giants spend big on lobbying
- (29:11) Peter schmoozes the Prime Minister
- (32:22) New tech terms quiz
- (41:52) DNA testing Ed
- (44:04) UK drone registration
- (51:15) Are you normal? IoT devices for the home
- (55:10) Podcast wars
- (58:22) VMworld plans
