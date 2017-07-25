Symbolic IO CEO cuffed by cops, vanishes from his storage startup

Symbolic IO CEO and founder Brian Ignomirello was arrested last week on outstanding warrants and for allegedly violating a restraining order, it is reported.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Ignomirello was cuffed last Tuesday at his six-bedroom mansion that he shared with his girlfriend and their two children in Colts Neck, New Jersey, USA.

No further charges were laid against Ignomirello after he was collared, it is reported.

On Monday this week, we noticed he had disappeared from Symbolic's website amid rumors he is no longer CEO nor at the company at all. A spokesperson for the storage biz told us on the phone it had "no comment" to make, and hung up.

A spokesperson for Colts Neck police was not available for comment. A spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office also declined to comment due to the sensitive nature of the case, which involves an allegation of domestic violence.

Symbolic IO is a storage hardware-slash-software upstart developing an efficient way of storing and encoding data that results in faster processing. It was founded by Ignomirello in 2012, has about 30 staff, and has taken in around $15m in funding.

Timeline May 2017: Ignomirello is reportedly arrested, and is accused of giving his girlfriend a black eye. He is charged with domestic assault, and denies any wrongdoing. "We intend to plead not guilty, and we’re going to vigorously defend this case," said Mitchell Ansell, the founder's attorney.

In May, Ignomirello returned from a restaurant in a drunken state, knocked his girlfriend to the ground, and beat her up, it is claimed. After the tech boss was arrested and charged, his lawyer Mitchell Ansell was quoted as saying: "Just because facts are alleged does not mean they occurred the way they were alleged. And we are confident once all the facts come out, Brian will be vindicated."

After last week's kerfuffle, Ansell said: "Brian was not charged with any new offenses ... He surrendered to police. We have defenses to those charges and Brian looks forward to being exonerated in a court of law. We believe he'll be eventually exonerated."

It was reported that Ignomirello had barricaded himself in his luxury home when the cops showed up on Tuesday, although Ansell insisted the next day: "I would not use the word 'standoff' to describe what happened."

Not only is Ignomirello no longer listed as Symbolic IO's CEO, the company is not showing any chief exec at all. The only two executives listed on the website are chief operating officer Jonah Ninger and chief technology officer Rob Peglar. With Ignomirello being the founder and guiding light of the company, there now has to be concern about its future. ®