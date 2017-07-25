Microsoft ctrl-zs 'killing' Paint, by which we mean offering naff app through Windows Store

Brushes bristled when Microsoft placed Paint on a list of deprecated features for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Now Redmond is promising fans that Paint won't be splashed into the abyss – just moved elsewhere.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Register that "many of of the MS Paint features people know and love" such as "photo editing and 2D creation" are in the free Paint3D, Paint's replacement.

But it understands the furore. "In the future, we will offer MS Paint in the Windows Store also for free," the spokesperson added.

Did they not get the memo that retro's cool these days? Fans of Nokia's ancient 3310 cleared the stock shortly after its relaunch.

At this point, it might be fair to start thinking about other things Microsoft could bring back.

Perhaps the pre-Office 365, transferrable licence versions of Office apps could join the Windows Store. Or maybe SkypeKit, which previously supported users of old VOIP handsets. ®