IBM's X-Force to slip digits into IoT networks and connected cars

IBM says its X-Force Red security pen-testing brand is now offering connected car and IoT sweeps.

Predictably enough, the new penetration-testing services "will be delivered alongside the Watson IoT platform", which is just cloud-based configuration and device management for Internet of Things networks, allied to everyone's favourite buzzphrases du jour – machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Big Blue says X-Force "worked with more than a dozen automotive manufacturers and third-party automotive suppliers to build expertise and programmatic penetration testing and consulting services", as well as connecting its pen-testing efforts to the Watson IoT platform.

It also has a facility in Germany dedicated to "working with automotive companies to help design connected cars", according to Eweek.

The announcement comes as X-Force celebrates its first birthday. Last year we reported how Big Blue adopted the football manager approach to talent acquisition for its then-new unit, poaching everyone else's pen-testing brainboxes. ®