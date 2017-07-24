FUKE NEWS: Robot snaps inside drowned Fukushima nuke plant

PICS TEPCO, the operator of Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant, has revealed photos of the facility's flooded interior.

The company sent an aqua-bot into the Reactor Containment Container of Fukushima's Unit 3 last week, revealing grainy images such as the one below.

Unit 3 Reactor Containment Container CRD Housing Lower (2) (Inside the Pedestal). Source: TEPCO

The bot went at it for several days and TEPCO released small photo archives on July 19th, July 21st and July 22nd.

Early analysis suggests images like the one below show nuclear fuel – possibly the orange blotches - spread around the debris.

Unit 3 Reactor inside the pedestal: CRD housing lower part 3. Source: TEPCO

Other images TEPCO has placed online show extensive corrosion within the plant, which was intentionally flooded to prevent the further escape of radioactive materials.

TEPCO has also today released a number of announcements about conditions in and around Fukushima. The press conference at which the data was announced appears to be a routine affair to discuss that data, rather than related to the robotic exploration. ®