Nationwide’s online banking goes down again

Scheduled maintenance overran, says bank

By Rebecca Hill 24 Jul 2017 at 08:54

Nationwide customers have been unable to see payments on their online banking systems since this morning, in the latest in a string of digital glitches at the bank.

According to Downdetector, Nationwide customers have been reporting problems with internet banking since 8.37am this morning (July 24), following a day of reduced service on July 23.

Some people have also reported problems with payment cards and mobile banking.

A canned statement on Nationwide’s site said that “some payments may not be showing on your account”, but “everything else is working normally”.

It added that payments “are being processed”, although standing orders have been delayed and “will be made as soon as possible”. The bank warned people not to make the payments again.

Although the bank has not yet responded to The Reg's request for comment, statements on social media say the issue was down to over-running maintenance, which had been due to finish at lunchtime on July 23.

The bank announced the maintenance on Twitter on July 22, saying that it would last until noon on Sunday.

But four hours after that initial deadline had passed, it tweeted again to say the "planned maintenance" was being extended until “the early hours of tomorrow morning”.

The outage has naturally caused outrage on social media, with one user describing it as a "category 1 trousers down event".

Others expressed frustration that the bank's services last went down earlier this month.

Updated at 0945 UTC to add: Nationwide has been in touch to say: Following extended scheduled maintenance work on Sunday, all services are now working normally. During this maintenance, the Internet Bank and Banking App were unavailable, however customers were able to access cash machine services and use their cards to pay for goods. No customers will be financially disadvantaged as a result of this issue. We sincerely apologise to our members and we are keeping them informed via our service status page.

