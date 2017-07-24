Nationwide’s online banking goes down again

Nationwide customers have been unable to see payments on their online banking systems since this morning, in the latest in a string of digital glitches at the bank.

According to Downdetector, Nationwide customers have been reporting problems with internet banking since 8.37am this morning (July 24), following a day of reduced service on July 23.

Some people have also reported problems with payment cards and mobile banking.

A canned statement on Nationwide’s site said that “some payments may not be showing on your account”, but “everything else is working normally”.

It added that payments “are being processed”, although standing orders have been delayed and “will be made as soon as possible”. The bank warned people not to make the payments again.

Although the bank has not yet responded to The Reg's request for comment, statements on social media say the issue was down to over-running maintenance, which had been due to finish at lunchtime on July 23.

The bank announced the maintenance on Twitter on July 22, saying that it would last until noon on Sunday.

But four hours after that initial deadline had passed, it tweeted again to say the "planned maintenance" was being extended until “the early hours of tomorrow morning”.

Sorry, our planned maintenance has been extended until the early hours of tomorrow morning. For updates visit https://t.co/Rz7WFLPXJP — Nationwide UK (@AskNationwide) July 23, 2017

The outage has naturally caused outrage on social media, with one user describing it as a "category 1 trousers down event".

Come on #Nationwide. Let's have some honest communication, not just auto response. Truth please - when will online banking be restored? Thx pic.twitter.com/lf4I7nV2G5 — James L H Bartlett (@jameslhbartlett) July 23, 2017

Finally got some money in my bank account for once and Nationwide's online banking system dies so I can't spend any. 🙄 @AskNationwide 😩😭💀 — lightupvirginmary (@lightupvm) July 23, 2017

Others expressed frustration that the bank's services last went down earlier this month.

Is the SECOND time this month I have been left with no access to my own money due to YOUR mistakes! It's disgraceful! 2/2 — Janie Galbraith (@janiegalbraith0) July 23, 2017

Updated at 0945 UTC to add: Nationwide has been in touch to say: Following extended scheduled maintenance work on Sunday, all services are now working normally. During this maintenance, the Internet Bank and Banking App were unavailable, however customers were able to access cash machine services and use their cards to pay for goods. No customers will be financially disadvantaged as a result of this issue. We sincerely apologise to our members and we are keeping them informed via our service status page.