HoloLens: Microsoft promises AI chip for 'on-device' computer vision learning

Microsoft is upgrading the HoloLens with a mysterious chip to enable running power-hungry machine learning tasks for computer vision on device.

Harry Shum, EVP of Microsoft's Artifical Intelligence and Research Group, announced yesterday at the annual CVPR computer vision conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, that the second-generation HoloLens will come with a custom AI co-processor for implementing deep neural networks.

Today, tech pros can use powerful AI-optimized chips from the likes of Intel, NVIDIA or even Google for complex machine learning applications. But a typical deep-learning task such as segmenting out parts of a sequence of images could consume somewhere between say 10 and 50 kW if running inside a remote data centre – far too much power for a consumer mobile device, which past around, say, 3W would likely be uncomfortably hot.

If you can't run the processing directly on device, your next guess might be to use your mobile device to communicate to the cloud (Amazon will be supporting NVIDIA's Volta V100, a power-hungry, AI-optimized NVIDIA GPU for AWS when it comes out later this year). But you're left in the river without a paddle if you don't have an internet connection. And even if you do, a few seconds of communication latency could make a real-time application such as hand-tracking far too slow.

Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported this May that Apple is now testing iPhones with special chips for processing AI.

The main processor on the all-in-one, first-gen HoloLens currently processes info from the headset's on-board sensors: such as the IMU, infrared cameras, head-tracking cameras and depth sensor. The new co-processor will apparently allow deep neural networks to run outside the cloud.

A Microsoft spokesperson referred The Register to a blog post by the HoloLens director of science, Marc Pollefeys, about the announcement, noting "we have nothing more to share at this time".

According to the extremely detail-light blog post, the "custom silicon" will be different from the reprogrammable field-programmable gate arrays used by the likes of Amazon, Microsoft (on Azure) and others which "primarily enhanced existing cloud computing fabrics".

The chip – which "supports a wide variety of layer types" for deep neural nets that are "fully programmable" – will be able to run "continuously, off the HoloLens battery," according to Pollefeys.

It's not clear if the chip will support both the training of deep neural networks and prediction once the network is trained, or only prediction from a pre-trained network.

In Hawaii, Shum apparently demonstrated hand segmentation live.

"The blog doesn't actually give enough detail to form any impression of how much difference the AI coprocessor will make," writes Stephen Furber, a computer engineer at The University of Manchester who studies human-brain-inspired neuromorphic computing.

Researchers have already shown that you can do a "reasonable job" of implementing the computer vision task of simultaneous localization and mapping (aka SLAM) on mobile devices, he writes (for example, this study indicates that 3D mapping and tracking could be done on an embedded device with a 1W power budget).

More hardware assistance with deep networks could potentially allow for higher frame rates, better accuracy of tracking and better object recognition.

But he pointed out that Google's 700Mhz Tensor Processing Unit, a large 8-bit integer matrix multiplier designed for neural network applications, is too power-hungry for mobile device use. It consumes about 40W when running, according to a Google blog post.

"I would guess that this is similar, though smaller, less powerful and less power-hungry," he added. "But who knows?"

Microsoft has not officially announced a release date for the HoloLens 2, but some reports say it might not be until 2019. ®